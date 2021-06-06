Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Finally - May is over. As last month I’ve created this digital card showing the crash of Cardano (ADA) in May 2021 in an abstract way (Thanks Elon!). It is fully animated and has a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. There are many different collectable crypto cards to pick. BTC, ETH, DOGE and more to come. There might be also different asset charts in the future like stocks or ETFs. This card is limited to 10 copies.
https://rarible.com/token/0xd07dc4262bcdbf85190c01c996b4c06a461d2430:600926