Avocado Family

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💚Avocado
Lovely Japanese "kawaii" style used in the design of Avocados. Illustrations were prepared in Illustrator and later animated in After Effects.
I've prepared them as a side project when parallely studying in the Human-Computer Interaction and Design track.