Natalia Świerz

Avocado Family

Avocado Family diet healthy health chef cook food app branding vector veggie vegetarian vege kawaii cute logo design illustration avocado
💚Avocado

Lovely Japanese "kawaii" style used in the design of Avocados. Illustrations were prepared in Illustrator and later animated in After Effects.

I've prepared them as a side project when parallely studying in the Human-Computer Interaction and Design track.

