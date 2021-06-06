Brain Overload | Feeling So Overwhelmed | Kawaii Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
This work I created it for a Blog post about Psychology and Creativity and how our brains simply don't work correctly when we are pressured. We need time and rest in orider to create as well as organization.
Really enjoyed this one :)