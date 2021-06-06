Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Drea Duque

Brain Overload | Feeling So Overwhelmed | Kawaii Illustration

This work I created it for a Blog post about Psychology and Creativity and how our brains simply don't work correctly when we are pressured. We need time and rest in orider to create as well as organization.
Really enjoyed this one :)

