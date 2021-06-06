Construction Branding - Puzzle House

Trending designs to inspire you
Puzzle house is a construction and investment company based on the geometric method. They also works with building in the retail, residential and mixed-use market sectors. Investment is a difficult process but they handle it with efficiency.
Based on their brief and company method, the project followed a simple and clear visual approach, with the aim of creating an identity that met the expectations of the brand’s growth and international recognition.
The symbol describe home and shape of puzzle, which represent the investment group, and was design to work widely, with simplicity and applicability.
Contact: rehodesign01@gmail.com | Instagram