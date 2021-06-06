Mahbubul Alam

Atlantic EDGE Property। Real Estate Logo

Mahbubul Alam
Mahbubul Alam
  • Save
Atlantic EDGE Property। Real Estate Logo branding best simple logo mxart logo atlantic edge logo real estate logo 2021
Download color palette

This a real estate logo. The name of this company is Atlantic EDGE Property. Logo base on the name of this company. Frist letter A on this logo front it's also look like a home.
It's a best Real estate logo for A letter company.
for more design contact me.
#mxmahbub
#mxart

Mahbubul Alam
Mahbubul Alam

More by Mahbubul Alam

View profile
    • Like