Awais Shafqat

Minimalist Be One logo design

Awais Shafqat
Awais Shafqat
  • Save
Minimalist Be One logo design branding illustrator illustration icon flat design brand logo brand identity logo logo design minimalist
Download color palette

More info please Contact me :
awibhatti@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +923124574090
Instagram: morvaridgraphics

Features & Specifications :
1. Full Editable & Scalable Logo with 100% Vector format
2. Available in .Ai Formats (CS & CC) and .eps illustrator 10
3. JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD with HIGH RESOLUTION
4. RGB (digital) & CMYK (Printable) Colors Formats
5. Icon/Favicon READY!
6. Black & White Logo Version READY!

WE ARE AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOM PROJECT
JUST HIT ME UP!

Thank you! :)
Attribute:-
Professional | Minimal | Modern Minimalist | Unique | Premium | Clean | Fashion | Corporate Business | Line Art | Flat | Text | Creative | Branding | Versatile | Luxury | Clean

Awais Shafqat
Awais Shafqat

More by Awais Shafqat

View profile
    • Like