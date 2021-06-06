Ashraful Alam Akand

SELACIO COSMETIC LOGO DESIGN

Ashraful Alam Akand
Ashraful Alam Akand
  • Save
SELACIO COSMETIC LOGO DESIGN branding motion graphics 3d animation graphic design logo illustration design mark flat minimalist minimalism flat logo flat logo design minimalist logo
Download color palette

My latest project for SELACIO COSMETIC Logo Design. Don't forget to share your feedback below. This Logo will great on both print and web

Looking for Logo Design?
Say Hello: ashrafula097@gmailcom

FULL VIEW HERE
Behance
Flickr
Fiverr

Ashraful Alam Akand
Ashraful Alam Akand

More by Ashraful Alam Akand

View profile
    • Like