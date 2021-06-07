Hafid Fachrudin

Storing Memories - Illustration

Hafid Fachrudin
Hafid Fachrudin
Hire Me
  • Save
Storing Memories - Illustration b2c landing page icon motion vector design ui website illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for Storing memories website. These are the items that have rejected by the client but in my opinion, That's all incredible. What do you think?

Link website: http://storing-memories.com/

Follow me on:
Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter | work inquiry: hafidfach@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Hafid Fachrudin
Hafid Fachrudin
Available for new project | Illustration, UI, Icon, Branding
Hire Me

More by Hafid Fachrudin

View profile
    • Like