Purvi Kothari

Typoday Logo Design - 2020

Typoday 2020 Logo Design Competition
“Typoday 2020”

Typographic Dialogues: Local-Global using Multilingual Scripts and architecture.

Left to right- Latin ( typo day )
Right to left- Arabic ( تايبودى )

Keeping the writing style square to highlight the architectural structures in Lebanon with Arabic calligraphic influence on them inspired by Kufi.
Multilingual logo to show communication that shows bonding through dialogues.

Concept:
Through dialogues how bonds of community, new perspective , new level of creativity can be gained. When different languages/ scripts/ cultures merge,
they enhance each others’ personality.

