Haystack: Profile Details

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks! ✌️🥳
Today I want to share with you the new Dashboard interface of Haystack, which is a great project.
My client contacted me because he wanted a new and modern interface. And of course I rolled up my sleeves. Thanks to a magic wand... Just kidding.
What was the my role:
- User Interface Design
- User Experience Design
- Interaction Design
- UX Research
- Hi-Fi Prototyping
- Product Research
Haystack is today’s modern employee intranet. The software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections.
Press "L" and enjoy the shot.
_______
Have a project to discuss? Say hey at:
oguzyagizkara@gmail.com
_______
Follow Me On
Behance
Instagram