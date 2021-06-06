Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
OLD PROVIDENCE SOUND LANDSCAPE

OLD PROVIDENCE SOUND LANDSCAPE peace love 2021 van hippie loop music graphic design motion graphics animation 3d
You can check the whole project here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4hJnlDpzME

I wanted to add some visuals to this sound landscape I made past year, and what a better Idea than a 3D animation loop for it, I hope you enjoy it!!

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
