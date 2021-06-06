Maciej Zielinski

DHA Flooring - Logo Design

Logo design for DHA Flooring.

Taking a modern approach to traditional, text heavy sign writing, we created loads of brand marks and logo variations to give DHA the freedom to have fun with their visual identity.

Graphic and Web Designer from Manchester.
