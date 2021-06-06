Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ehsan

Shut Your Zipper Logo

Ehsan
Ehsan
  • Save
Shut Your Zipper Logo logos
Download color palette

Shut Your Zipper is a clever design specially made for podcast and other talk shows talking about social dilemmas or something alike.

Purchase here:

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=514708

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Ehsan
Ehsan

More by Ehsan

View profile
    • Like