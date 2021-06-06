TEC is a company dedicated to customs consulting entering Guatemala. With 30 years of experience, they serve a variety of customers and imported products from around the world.

With the aim of offering a personalized, systematized, and high-quality service, we created a simple, elegant, and timeless brand system, evoking the commemorative feeling of the beginnings of TEC from 1990 to its current development.

The result is a brand identity and a series of pieces that are easy to use and accessible to print, together with a graphic that portrays the values and vision of the company.