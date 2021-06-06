Trending designs to inspire you
Yǒng héng means Eternal or everlasting. My main objectives in this project were to create the product branding and to visualize the product in 3D. The label designs were done in Adobe Illustrator, while the 3d work was completely done in Blender. For the full product study, visit - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120988767/Ynghng-Branding-and-3D-mockup-design