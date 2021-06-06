Abdullah Fahad

Doctor Consultation App

Abdullah Fahad
Abdullah Fahad
  • Save
Doctor Consultation App app doctor app new apps free doctor app ui full doctor app ui latest app ui best doctor app ui doctor consulting app design apps design typhography ux doctor consulting apps doctor webdesign doctor consulting app
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Here's my design for Doctor Consulting App. The main ideas for user to easier online consultation with the doctor , which he choose to asked his illness . based on availability schedule from the doctor . So, do you think this is cool?

Wanna create something great?
Contact me via:
abdullahal33o7@gmail.com
Skype: alfahad33a7@outlook.com

Abdullah Fahad
Abdullah Fahad

More by Abdullah Fahad

View profile
    • Like