Branding of an online store of bracelets "Desstones"

All-Russian public organization "Russian Union of Youth" is one of the most massive, non-governmental, non-profit, non-political youth associations of Russia. The Adyghe regional organization of the All-Russian public organization "Russian Union of Youth" is one of the most popular youth organizations in the region. More than 500 people are members of the regional organization at the end of 2020. In early 2021, a rebranding of the Adyghe regional organization of the All-Russian public organization "Russian Union of Youth" was created. The main task was to create a youth style using regional elements. The solution was to use a blue gradient, geometric objects and an arrow pattern.

What do you think about it?

More from me:

- Instagram

- Behance

- Pinterest