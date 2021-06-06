Good for Sale
Lindsey Tom

Lucky Oranges

Lindsey Tom
Lindsey Tom
Hire Me
  • Save
Lucky Oranges brush strokes red orange pink fabric pattern aapi asian chinese longevity noodles oranges food illustration vector
Lucky Oranges brush strokes red orange pink fabric pattern aapi asian chinese longevity noodles oranges food illustration vector
Download color palette
  1. IMG_1614.PNG
  2. CR7A6550-2.jpg

Lucky Oranges Fabric

Price
$18.50
Buy now
Available on spoonflower.com
Good for sale
Lucky Oranges Fabric
$18.50
Buy now

This fabric pattern was designed for a collaboration with a dog bandana company for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This pattern features oranges, a symbol of good luck and fortune, and longevity noodles, on a pink backdrop. The pink here matches the iconic pink bakery boxes that Chinese bakeries and dim sum restaurants frequently use.

Lindsey Tom
Lindsey Tom
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lindsey Tom

View profile
    • Like