Lucky Oranges

This fabric pattern was designed for a collaboration with a dog bandana company for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This pattern features oranges, a symbol of good luck and fortune, and longevity noodles, on a pink backdrop. The pink here matches the iconic pink bakery boxes that Chinese bakeries and dim sum restaurants frequently use.