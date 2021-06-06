Wasi Rahman

MAC LOGO REDESIGN

Wasi Rahman
Wasi Rahman
  • Save
MAC LOGO REDESIGN graphic design vector illustration design logo mac
Download color palette

A plan for making changes to the structure and functions of an artifact, building or system so as to better serve the purpose of the original design, or to serve purposes different from those set forth in the original design is called redesign.

I am Wasi Rahman I just redesigned the logo of famous mac company.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Wasi Rahman
Wasi Rahman
Like