Chefster Recipes App

chef app mobile food recipes
This is the shot of a recipe app that shows different recipes that you wish to learn with proper ingredients and the time taken by each recipes. After you are successful with one of the recipe, you can upload the image and earn points.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
