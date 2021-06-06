Chefster Recipes App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the shot of a recipe app that shows different recipes that you wish to learn with proper ingredients and the time taken by each recipes. After you are successful with one of the recipe, you can upload the image and earn points.
Hit Like to show your Love :)