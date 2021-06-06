Box design

In 2021, the most effective and best loyalty programs will integrate gamification and focus on engaging customers instead of just getting transactions from them. A one-time transaction is valuable, but multiple transactions are even more valuable. Loyalty and engagement can encourage customers to repeatedly choose one company and its products over the competition.

Qootiya that allows brands and businesses to create virtual boxes that contain various prizes and discounts. Users are required to complete the mission specified in the box description section to receive a unique code that allows the users to open a box and win one of the box items.​​​​​​​

The intention behind this project was to design and develop a loyalty program that taps into human emotion and people’s natural tendency to win prizes and rewards.

