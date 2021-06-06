Lloyyd

Location Tracker For Delivery App

Lloyyd
Lloyyd
  • Save
Location Tracker For Delivery App gray time tracking delivery green app daily ui 020 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 20 Challenge: Design a location tracker.
This is a location tracker page for some kind of delivery App. I tried to add some more information on the screen like remaining kilometers or destination informations. But finally I realized that there is all just about the time in my assumptions prepared before the challenge. So I keep the least information on the screen.
Well, this page is kind of boring in fact. So I may try to redesign it after the daily design challenge which will let the page deal with multiple orders. Good night.
BTW I must say that the new dribbble publish page is some kind of annoying. I can't search tags in the tag input anymore, which makes me waste more time to copy tags from other pages.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Lloyyd
Lloyyd
An UX/UI Designer living near a river in Japan

More by Lloyyd

View profile
    • Like