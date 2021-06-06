Location Tracker For Delivery App

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 20 Challenge: Design a location tracker.
This is a location tracker page for some kind of delivery App. I tried to add some more information on the screen like remaining kilometers or destination informations. But finally I realized that there is all just about the time in my assumptions prepared before the challenge. So I keep the least information on the screen.
Well, this page is kind of boring in fact. So I may try to redesign it after the daily design challenge which will let the page deal with multiple orders. Good night.
BTW I must say that the new dribbble publish page is some kind of annoying. I can't search tags in the tag input anymore, which makes me waste more time to copy tags from other pages.