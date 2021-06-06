Tarot Mermay XVIII: The Moon

Trending designs to inspire you
The protagonist of this card is Princess Serenity because I'm a Sailor Moon fan forever. I hope next year I can do more productions for the month of the mermaids.
Find all the cards on my Instagram:
https://instagram.com/luperka_fantasy