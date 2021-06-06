Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marcia Fernandez

Tarot Mermay XVIII: The Moon

Marcia Fernandez
Marcia Fernandez
  • Save
Tarot Mermay XVIII: The Moon concept art card design character design illustration art illustration fantasy art digital painting digital illustrator fantasyart
Download color palette

The protagonist of this card is Princess Serenity because I'm a Sailor Moon fan forever. I hope next year I can do more productions for the month of the mermaids.
Find all the cards on my Instagram:
https://instagram.com/luperka_fantasy

Marcia Fernandez
Marcia Fernandez

More by Marcia Fernandez

View profile
    • Like