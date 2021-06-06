Storing Memories - Animation Video

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the opportunity to make an animated video from illustration to animation. I think this project made me learn a lot of new things from copywriting, how to make simple animation but informative and to the point. Can't wait to get another project opportunity. Feel free to leave a feedback. Thanks
Link full video: https://youtu.be/iWoivYCw338
Follow me on:
Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter | work inquiry: hafidfach@gmail.com