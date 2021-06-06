Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hafid Fachrudin

Storing Memories - Animation Video

Hafid Fachrudin
Hafid Fachrudin
Hire Me
  • Save
Storing Memories - Animation Video vector after effect figma inspiration hafidfach 2d animation illustration motion branding motion graphics graphic design animation
Storing Memories - Animation Video vector after effect figma inspiration hafidfach 2d animation illustration motion branding motion graphics graphic design animation
Storing Memories - Animation Video vector after effect figma inspiration hafidfach 2d animation illustration motion branding motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble 01.png
  2. Dribbble 4.png
  3. Dribbble 5.png

I had the opportunity to make an animated video from illustration to animation. I think this project made me learn a lot of new things from copywriting, how to make simple animation but informative and to the point. Can't wait to get another project opportunity. Feel free to leave a feedback. Thanks

Link full video: https://youtu.be/iWoivYCw338
Follow me on:
Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter | work inquiry: hafidfach@gmail.com

Hafid Fachrudin
Hafid Fachrudin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hafid Fachrudin

View profile
    • Like