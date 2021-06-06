Vola Wallet

Trending designs to inspire you
Vola is a digital wallet for NANO cryptocurrency. We intend to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by having a clean, user-friendly interface unseen in cryptocurrencies until now.
Check out getvola.com