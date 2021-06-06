BrainBlocks Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed back in 2018 :)
At the forefront of financial innovation through blockchain technology, building a product that can scale to the masses can be a very challenging task. Our aim was to develop a platform that has intuitive UI and friendly UX to simplify the cryptocurrency space and make it more accessible to ordinary people. Brainblocks represents a paradigm shift in cryptocurrency payments by processing payments instantly and without any fees.