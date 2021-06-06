Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BrainBlocks Dashboard

BrainBlocks Dashboard dashboard interface app design ui modern crypto
Designed back in 2018 :)

At the forefront of financial innovation through blockchain technology, building a product that can scale to the masses can be a very challenging task. Our aim was to develop a platform that has intuitive UI and friendly UX to simplify the cryptocurrency space and make it more accessible to ordinary people. Brainblocks represents a paradigm shift in cryptocurrency payments by processing payments instantly and without any fees.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Salut.
