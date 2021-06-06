Ocean Side: Home page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the web design for Ocean Side website. The website is focused on providing beach goers with necessary services and events. The web-design was built based on the Usability studies of the High fidelity prototype.