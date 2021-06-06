Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ocean Side: Home page

Ocean Side: Home page highfidelity landingpage homepage responsive webdesign website design ux ui
This is the web design for Ocean Side website. The website is focused on providing beach goers with necessary services and events. The web-design was built based on the Usability studies of the High fidelity prototype.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
