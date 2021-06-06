Nastya

Website concept about conference design. 2021

Nastya
Nastya
  • Save
Website concept about conference design. 2021 training project skillbox concept web-design conference site design website
Download color palette

As part of a web design training course, I created a website concept for a design conference. This is my first case. The full version of the work can be viewed on Behanсe - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120822459/Design-conference-website-concept

Nastya
Nastya

More by Nastya

View profile
    • Like