Unit—ed in act—ion. Behance cover

Only when we're active we have a chance to change things. We have the same blood color - we all have the same foundation; We Are One!
The case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120813743/United-in-action

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
