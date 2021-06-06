Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Game setting for Change My Life

Game setting for Change My Life design dailyui ux ui
Daily UI 07. Designed this setting page as part of the 7th challenge for a new VR app where you can change into whoever you want and sneek into the future or go back to the past.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
