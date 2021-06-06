Lily_Ng

Daily UI Challenge 007

Daily UI Challenge 007
Designed this setting page as part of the 7th challenge for a new VR app where you can change into whoever you want and sneek into the future or go back to the past.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
