There is an invitation to a 35 birthday party. The approach (theme, idea) could be applied not just to 35 birthday invitations, nor just to birthday invitations, but can be used for any sort of informal invitation, for any sort of event.

I was not using a Bleed because I intended to print this on a desktop laser printer or inkjet printer, which cannot print to the edge of the page. So I was specifically designing without a Bleed.

Because of my skill set and resources, I was using the Adobe Creative Suite: InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop. I was personalizing the invitation with my favorite type and the use of photography. I like to work with type, that's why my invitation is typographically focused.

Check out more on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/120940995/Birthday-party-invitation

Приглашение на празднование дня рождения.

Перед вами приглашение на вечеринку по случаю 35-летия. Это приглашение интересно тем, что подобный подход (тема, идея, дизайн) к созданию приглашения может быть применен не только к приглашениям на дни рождения. Он уникален и позволяет создавать любые неформальные приглашения для любого мероприятия.

Обратите внимание на поля. Приглашение будет распечатано на простом лазерном или струйном принтере, который не может печатать от края до края страницы. Поэтому и поля по краям страниц.

В своей работе я использовал софт компании Адоби: InDesign, Illustrator и Photoshop.