Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I got the task to designed the task manager app. This app help user to provide the task overview, recent task activity, add task and many more. I like to keep the touch as per the modern trend so I decide to use the theme of neumorphism for this app and here is the result.
Hope you like it.