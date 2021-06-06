Alok Singh

Task Manager App

Alok Singh
Alok Singh
  • Save
Task Manager App sign in mobile app ui ux home design creative app design app
Download color palette

I got the task to designed the task manager app. This app help user to provide the task overview, recent task activity, add task and many more. I like to keep the touch as per the modern trend so I decide to use the theme of neumorphism for this app and here is the result.

Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Alok Singh
Alok Singh

More by Alok Singh

View profile
    • Like