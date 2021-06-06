Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Custom logo for a production guy

Download color palette

A logo for a production guy. Consists of the initials J and K, the connection of different cultures (have you spotted the two figures with a grean head?) and ring for a weddings and travelling. Makes sense?

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
