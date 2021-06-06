Omar Faruk

Messaging app

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
Hire Me
  • Save
Messaging app ux desin mobile app design chat message mobile app web ui ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dear!
I've presented a Messaging app. I always try to create something different, unique, and clean. For example this ldesign. Hope you like and enjoy it.

Feel free, you can feedback on your opinions. Stay tuned with me for a new craft.
Say "Hi" at uxfaruk@gmail.com

Have a great day!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
I craft your imaginations
Hire Me

More by Omar Faruk

View profile
    • Like