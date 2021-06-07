Apple tvOS Parallax icon - Tint.

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It was my first time creating a tvOS Parallax icon for the Apple Arcade.
The game is called Tint, and if you like unique relaxing art puzzles you should definitely check it out:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tint/id1451786388
------------------
Created with Apple Parallax preview tool:
https://help.apple.com/itc/parallaxpreviewer/#/itc03e9a671c