Apple tvOS Parallax icon - Tint.

It was my first time creating a tvOS Parallax icon for the Apple Arcade.

The game is called Tint, and if you like unique relaxing art puzzles you should definitely check it out:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tint/id1451786388

------------------

Created with Apple Parallax preview tool:

https://help.apple.com/itc/parallaxpreviewer/#/itc03e9a671c