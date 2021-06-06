Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mukul Anand

Xbox UI

Mukul Anand
Mukul Anand
  • Save
Xbox UI branding logo illustration web ux app website ui minimal design
Download color palette

Hey guys!
This is a uiux web design for Xbox.
Drop me a 👍 if you find it interesting!


Specifications -
Software used: Adobe XD, Photoshop.
Font: Segoe UI
Icon's: Flaticon

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Mukul Anand
Mukul Anand

More by Mukul Anand

View profile
    • Like