Full Potential

Full Potential network project progress bar filter pills search bar community card employee dashboard profile psychology ux ui illustration design full potential
Four Personalities
🔴🔵🟢🟡

It is hard and a time-consuming process to find the right person with the
required technical skills and personal traits while adding a new person to the
team.

Full Potential analyses both the psychological and the hard-skills background when creating a bio of an employee, which makes it easier when creating a team!

This project was created in collaboration with Somesh Kesarla Suresh

