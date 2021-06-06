Aravindh C

Flash Messages | Daily UI 11

Hello dribbblers,
This is my Day 11 of the Daily UI challenge. I designed pop up screens for flash messages (Success & Failure). Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

