Bitesize - Cooking Class Website Template

Bitesize WordPress website template pack will help to create stunning websites for your cooking class. Built with Elementor and Essential Addons, Bitesize can be easily customized without coding. This template pack loads quickly on all devices and is responsive across all browsers.
Its design layout and elements are so versatile that you can customize it to make websites for online bakery classes, recipes, cooking schools, culinary schools, food & chef blogs, chef portfolios, and so on. Bitesize template pack includes
