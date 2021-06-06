Language App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An app boosting your language skills.
I have been working on the UI when doing an internship in Taplingua SL. Together with my design team, we've got to know various tools, it was also my first bigger UX project. One of the most challenging issues was to communicate with the developers and justify my design decisions to other team members.