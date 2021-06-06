Article App UI - Full Project

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy Sunday 😁
I am so happy to finally present you this project in high resolution, here on Dribbble.
It's a mobile article app in which the user can read and listen to articles on various topics.
What are your thoughts on it?
Stay safe,
Thanks✌