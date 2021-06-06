Shivam Pednekar

Article App UI - Full Project

Article App UI - Full Project mobile ui mobiletrends mobileinspiration mobile design mobile app mobile minimal inspiration trending uiuxdesign uiinspiration uitrends mobile trends mobileui mobiledesign graphic design design app design uidesign ui
Happy Sunday 😁

I am so happy to finally present you this project in high resolution, here on Dribbble.

It's a mobile article app in which the user can read and listen to articles on various topics.⁣

What are your thoughts on it?

Stay safe,
Thanks✌

