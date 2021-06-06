Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Corporate Gift Packaging (Haldiram's)

Corporate Gift Packaging (Haldiram's)
  1. 2.png
  2. 1.png
  3. 7.png
  4. 6.png
  5. 5.png
  6. 4.png
  7. 3.png
  8. Haldiram Packaging Scene_04_a1.png

The challenge was to introduce a premium corporate gift range in the market + concept that can communicate with the existing packaging style.

Powerful and informative design with responsive design elements & proposition for products like sweets, snacks, and festive products.

Haldiram's India — Haldiram's is the top food manufacturers company in India for eight decades.

