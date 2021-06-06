Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rozi

Jukotha

Rozi
Rozi
  • Save
Jukotha logo illustration design stylish lettering header trendy script san serif typeface
Download color palette

Jukotha is a casual retro from the san serif font family that carries a vintage theme, this font is designed with care so that it can produce a blend of letters and become a sweet and elegant word but still natural.

by using this font, your work will become stronger and more extraordinary. This font is suitable for various graphic promotion media, banners, posters, logos, typography, handlettering, packaging, t-shirts, labels, and much more.

#lettering #quotes #goodtype #typography #sans #type #sketch #logotype #handlettering #free #font #drawing #cute #creative #branding #brand #fontdesign #motivation #sanserif #header #design #sanseriffont #geometric #fonts #fontana

Rozi
Rozi

More by Rozi

View profile
    • Like