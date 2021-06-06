Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jukotha is a casual retro from the san serif font family that carries a vintage theme, this font is designed with care so that it can produce a blend of letters and become a sweet and elegant word but still natural.
by using this font, your work will become stronger and more extraordinary. This font is suitable for various graphic promotion media, banners, posters, logos, typography, handlettering, packaging, t-shirts, labels, and much more.
#lettering #quotes #goodtype #typography #sans #type #sketch #logotype #handlettering #free #font #drawing #cute #creative #branding #brand #fontdesign #motivation #sanserif #header #design #sanseriffont #geometric #fonts #fontana