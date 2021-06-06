I will install Divi theme with lifetime updates

Hi there!

I purchased premium Divi themes & plugins with lifetime license for you.

If you are a freelancer, i offer the installation of Divi themes & plugins with lifetime updates for you or any client website.

I know that when you start working on this, many freelancers do not justify buying Divi on their own for one client or site. That is why i offer the installation service of Divi Premium Pack to all our customers, and for the customers of our customers.

You can update theme and plugins by yourself in future and also you can access to all the pre-made layouts.

What Divi themes & plugins do i offer to install (Official license with Lifetime Updates):

Latest version of Divi theme

Extra Magazine Theme

Divi Builder Plugin

Monarch Plugin ( Monarch Social Sharing Plugin)

Bloom Plugin (Email Opt-In Plugin)

Divi Overlays Popups Plugin

I Need Following To Get Started:

· Your Website URL

· Username

· Password

Please Note: I will not sell my API keys or my license keys in anyway. I will install & activate your WordPress site with Divi theme and plugins for you, so that you can build & update your website.

I am open for new projects!

Let's talk: https://www.dhrubomodhu.com

You can check my Fiverr Gig: https://www.fiverr.com/share/jpkLdw