Lifestyle App Exploration

Hey everyone! 🤩
I’m really excited to share this clothing app design with you. Its a summer collections. The bottom navigation bar will appear when you scroll up. You can view the cloths in 360 rotation.
Hope you guys love it❤️
My instagram
https://instagram.com/jaaxui