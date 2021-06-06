Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jaseem Ali
Hybreed

Lifestyle App Exploration

Jaseem Ali
Hybreed
Jaseem Ali for Hybreed
Lifestyle App Exploration figma userinterface shop minimal uxdesign design appdesign summer lifestyle ecommerce popular clean uidesign mobile app uiux store clothingapp fashion
Hey everyone! 🤩

I’m really excited to share this clothing app design with you. Its a summer collections. The bottom navigation bar will appear when you scroll up. You can view the cloths in 360 rotation.

Hope you guys love it❤️

My instagram
https://instagram.com/jaaxui

Hybreed
Hybreed
