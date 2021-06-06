John Mevis

NFT ART Concept

John Mevis
John Mevis
  • Save
NFT ART Concept art site glass dashboard neon dark nft graphic design animation 3d ux branding logo web app ui icon illustration vector design
Download color palette

Web App for Discover of NFT Art. To share your arts with the world or but some fantastic work)

I'm available for new projects! Drop me a line:
johnmevisui@gmail.com | WhatsApp | Telegram
✂--
Wanna see more? 🤙
⚡️ Instagram
😍 Behance

Wish you a wonderful day❤️

F2e9bee6d3f4807f4a18069d76c6fe50
Rebound of
Call of Duty WWII App Concept
By Offriginal
John Mevis
John Mevis

More by John Mevis

View profile
    • Like