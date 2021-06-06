Isha Sharma

David - Michelangelo

David - Michelangelo photoshop art poster michelangelo adobexd vector typography graphic design illustration design
Check out my latest release about Michelangelo's David!

I've always been fascinated with any sort of art, but sculptures have a special place in my heart. David by Michelangelo has been an amazing work of art and is beautifully hand sculpted. This is my tribute to the artist & his intricate piece of work.

