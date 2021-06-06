David - Michelangelo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Check out my latest release about Michelangelo's David!
I've always been fascinated with any sort of art, but sculptures have a special place in my heart. David by Michelangelo has been an amazing work of art and is beautifully hand sculpted. This is my tribute to the artist & his intricate piece of work.
Would love to receive any kind of feedback on the business card!
Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot. :)
Follow me for more updates!
Personal Website || Instagram || LinkedIn || Medium