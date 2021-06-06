Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This application was built for the Indonesian parliamentary council. It's usefulness for citizens makes complaints as easy as posting on social media.
This platform was awarded the 2019 digital initiative award. The awarding of the 2019 Indonesia Digital Initiative Awards is also based on the assessment of four variables: display quality and branding, content substance, activity, and user experience.
Here's the news coverage:
https://news.detik.com/berita/d-4715587/dpr-ri-raih-penghargaan-indonesia-digital-initiative-awards