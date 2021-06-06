This application was built for the Indonesian parliamentary council. It's usefulness for citizens makes complaints as easy as posting on social media.

This platform was awarded the 2019 digital initiative award. The awarding of the 2019 Indonesia Digital Initiative Awards is also based on the assessment of four variables: display quality and branding, content substance, activity, and user experience.

Here's the news coverage:

https://news.detik.com/berita/d-4715587/dpr-ri-raih-penghargaan-indonesia-digital-initiative-awards