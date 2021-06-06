Natalia Świerz

Rob The Robot

Natalia Świerz
Natalia Świerz
  • Save
Rob The Robot face cutting-edge kawaii cute neurons cyan technology robot branding logo illustration design
Rob The Robot face cutting-edge kawaii cute neurons cyan technology robot branding logo illustration design
Rob The Robot face cutting-edge kawaii cute neurons cyan technology robot branding logo illustration design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot - 1.png
  2. Dribbble shot - 2.png
  3. Dribbble shot - 3.png

🤖 Design
The illustration was designed in Illustrator and later animated in After Effects. I've done this Robot as a side project and I wanted to keep a cute 'Kawaii' Japanese style of the facial expression.

Natalia Świerz
Natalia Świerz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Natalia Świerz

View profile
    • Like